Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $285,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

