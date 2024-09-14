Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $307,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,390,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $49.23.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

