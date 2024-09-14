Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 10,281 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9,699.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

