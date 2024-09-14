Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,655 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.