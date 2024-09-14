Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 14,089 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

