Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 854 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of LIVN opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

