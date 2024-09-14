Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $256,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 47.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 0.3 %

GDS stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.