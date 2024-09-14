Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

