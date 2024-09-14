Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.