Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

