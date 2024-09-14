Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENOY stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.18.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
