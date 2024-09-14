Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENOY stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

