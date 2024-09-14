Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hess by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

