HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

