High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Further Reading

