High Tide (HITI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

High Tide Stock Performance

HITI stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

