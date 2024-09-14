Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.11

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.11 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 184.40 ($2.41). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 1,087,477 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
