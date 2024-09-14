Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.41

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.41 and traded as high as $42.95. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 11,523 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

