Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after purchasing an additional 489,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

