HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 294.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 19.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 28.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 163,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

