HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

