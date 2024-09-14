Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $321.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

