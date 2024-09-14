Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $116,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $261.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

