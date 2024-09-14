ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 109.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $15,425,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $180.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

