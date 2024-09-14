IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.