Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 120,033 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a market cap of £2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

