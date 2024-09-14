Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
IMUX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
