Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter valued at $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMUX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

