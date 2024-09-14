Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.56 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,682. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

