Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.