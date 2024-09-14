Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells 227,021 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
