Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells 227,021 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Clear Secure