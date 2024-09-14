Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $4,174,091.36 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $4,174,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

