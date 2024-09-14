Insider Selling: IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.40), for a total transaction of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,400,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

IPD Group

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

