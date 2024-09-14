Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $26,030,472.66 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

