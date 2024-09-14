Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 97,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169,575 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

