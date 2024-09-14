Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $96.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

