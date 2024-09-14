Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.02 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

