Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,389 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,302,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IVR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $485.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

