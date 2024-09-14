Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 64.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 238.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

