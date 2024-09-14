Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Up 235.5%

Shares of Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) rose 235.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Irwin Naturals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Irwin Naturals Company Profile
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
