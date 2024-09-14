iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

