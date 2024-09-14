iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.43% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $70,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

