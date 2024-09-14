iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.72. 12,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

