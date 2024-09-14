iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $72,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

