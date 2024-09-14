iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4836 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

