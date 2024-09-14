Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.21. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 821,502 shares traded.
Iveda Solutions Stock Down 7.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.
