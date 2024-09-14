Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

