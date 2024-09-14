James C. Smith Sells 2,128 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $510.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.84 and a 200 day moving average of $460.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3,456.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
