Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.99% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $91,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.93 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

