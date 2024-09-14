Joe Berchtold Sells 29,310 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
