John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

