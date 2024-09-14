John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
WDGJF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.