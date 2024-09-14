Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

